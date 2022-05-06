ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Research Frontiers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) _ Research Frontiers Inc. (REFR) on Thursday reported a loss of $628,000 in its first quarter.

The Woodbury, New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The maker of light-control technology posted revenue of $173,800 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $174,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REFR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Reynolds Consumer Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $52 million. On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Core Molding Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $90.6 million in the period. _____. This story...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Corbus Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) _ Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its first quarter. The Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Peloton: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $757.1 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.27. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 98 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Associated Press

Freightcar America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.8 million in its first quarter. The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.11 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share. The rail car maker posted revenue of $93.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

886K+
Followers
433K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy