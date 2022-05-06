Research Frontiers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODBURY, N.Y. (AP) _ Research Frontiers Inc. (REFR) on Thursday reported a loss of $628,000 in its first quarter.

The Woodbury, New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The maker of light-control technology posted revenue of $173,800 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $174,000.

