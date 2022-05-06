ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

NexGen Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXE

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

ESSA Pharma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Reynolds Consumer Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $52 million. On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexgen#Vancouver#Snapshot#Nexgen Energy#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Nxe
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

886K+
Followers
433K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy