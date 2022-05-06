NexGen Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXE