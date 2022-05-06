Petrobras: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) _ Petroleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras (PBR) on Thursday reported net income of $8.61 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.29 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $27.19 billion in the period.

