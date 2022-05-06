ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Con Ed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $602 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.47 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.06 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ED

