Con Ed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $602 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.47 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.06 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

