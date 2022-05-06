UNG, Northeast Ga Health System partner to reduce nursing shortage

ung nurse training New Gainesville campus nursing spaces. (Peggy Cozart)

A partnership between the University of North and Northeast Georgia Health System will add 280 nurses to the workforce over the next five years beyond the nurses UNG already trains.

Applications are open through Aug. 31 for the inaugural 40-student cohort for UNG’s accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) track for students who already have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in another field. That initial group will start in January 2023 and graduate in May 2024. The following four cohorts, which will also start in January and graduate 15 months later, will each include 60 students.

The additional 280 nurses over the next five years will benefit the community at large because roughly 80% of BSN graduates stay in the north Georgia region in practice after graduation, Dr. Carolynn DeSandre, dean of the College of Health Sciences and Professions, said. The track will be based on the Gainesville Campus.

“It’s another great way to partner with Northeast Georgia Health System that empowers UNG to fill a workforce gap and helps NGHS achieve their mission of improving the health of the community in all they do,” DeSandre said.

Historically, there has always been a problematic nationwide shortage of nurses and COVID-19 exacerbated the situation, DeSandre said.

“We are definitely feeling that shortage locally, which is why we’re excited to open this new workforce pipeline,” Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS, said. “The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on our frontline healthcare workers, so we’re thankful UNG has stepped up to help us quickly train more nurses to provide excellent care for patients and much-needed support for our staff.”

Admission to the UNG nursing program has been competitive with as many as 1,500 applying for 200 slots annually.

Roughly 20% of the students accepted into the program were second-degree students who have a bachelor’s or masters in another field of study. The ABSN will allow UNG to better serve these students who already have a degree and want to enter this high-demand field.

“The unique part of this track is all of their clinical work — with the exception of their pediatric rotation — will be done at a Northeast Georgia Health System facility,” DeSandre said. “Students are going to be embedded in that hospital system, and of course, our goal is that they will love it there and will wind up going to work for them upon graduation.”

The UNG nursing faculty’s innovative approach has made the ABSN feasible, as students take four semesters of courses ranging from 12-14 credit hours each for a total of 60 credit hours, which may include five elective credits that can be granted from prior coursework.

“The ABSN track is geared towards a strong academic and highly motivated student that can handle a fast-paced track,” Christina Ekstrom, lecturer of nursing, said.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to apply elective credits and can take the summer and fall semesters to have missing credits in place.

