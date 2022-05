Nirvana fans will have the opportunity to own one of frontman Kurt Cobain’s most beloved guitars when the instrument goes up for auction in New York City later this month. The guitar — a 1969 Fender Competition Mustang in a color known as Lake Placid Blue — is currently part of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s extensive collection of rock memorabilia, and will be auctioned off to benefit the NFL team’s Kicking The Stigma mental health awareness campaign, per the Associated Press. The auction, Irsay noted, comes with full support of the Cobain estate.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO