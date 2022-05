Country artist and Brentwood Academy graduate Conner Smith will make his Opry debut this month. Smith has been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, May 28th. Sharing the news on social media, Smith stated,“First song I ever wrote was at 7 years old after I went to the Grand Ole Opry. Now I get to be a part of the show on May 28th. Gonna be a special moment.”

