Reidsville, NC

69-year-old woman with .19 BAC seriously injures biker in head-on crash, NC troopers say

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An impaired driver seriously injured a biker, highway patrol says.

According to troopers, they responded to Flat Rock Road around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

They say that Mary Craver Moore, 69, of Browns Summit, was trying to turn onto Flat Rock Road from McCoy Road, but went left of center while turning and hit a mailbox and then hit Randall Williams, 33, of Reidsville head-on while he was riding his motorcycle on Flat Rock Road.

Williams suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital. Troopers say that Moore was impaired and said they found Moore’s BAC was .19. She was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center.

