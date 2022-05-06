Horoscopes for Friday, May 6, 2022

Looking to wind down after a long day? Crack open a cold one. No, not that cold one. These New Age bevs elicit tranquility with adaptogens and CBD, THC’s chill cousin that lends relaxing qualities without the high. That’s due to hemp oil, which has a calming effect on the central nervous system. Though pricey, these cure-alls in a can provide “benefits for anxiety and more diffuse relief all over your body,” says Janice Bissex, R.D.N., holistic cannabis practitioner at Jannabis Wellness. “Plus, drinks are convenient, fun and a good alternative if you avoid alcohol.” Check for purity and quality from the brand’s certificate of analysis, done by a third party. Isolate is the purest form of CBD, but broad- and full-spectrum hemp extract contain other compounds that may bump up benefits. Choose drinks without artificial flavors and no more than 5 g sugar.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO