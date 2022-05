It’s been revealed that Metal Gear Solid 5’s nuclear disarmament community mission is now completely impossible to finish thanks to the work of developer Konami. An investigation from Did You Know Gaming was published yesterday (May 9) and reported by VGC, and according to the video below, Konami said a secret event would take place if all players on a singular platform could disarm every nuke in the game, but it never did.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO