Spartanburg, SC

Former Vice President, Mike Pence, visits Spartanburg to talk about protecting the right to life

By Alessandra Young
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Vice President came to Spartanburg Thursday evening as the keynote speaker for the Carolina Pregnancy Center’s Spring Gala. Over a thousand people gathered inside the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium to hear the former Vice President talk about protecting the right to life.

A night filled with a strong message. Former Vice President, Mike Pence, says this week is a momentous week in the cause of the Right to Life.

“My hope is that the Supreme Court will send Roe versus Wade to the ash heap of history. That should that day come, that the compassion of the people of the Pro-Life Movement will inspire the nation,” said Pence.

Pence’s visit comes days after a Supreme Court opinion draft, that could overturn Roe versus Wade, was leaked, but Pence’s visit was planned before.

“Tonight, my focus is going to be on the moral imperative of overturning Roe versus Wade, giving the American people a fresh start on life,” he said.

Pence was the keynote speaker for the Carolina Pregnancy Center’s Spring Gala. The Center is a non-profit organization that provides resources for unplanned pregnancies. Including a new van that will give free sonograms to women.

“It’s just one more way the Carolina Pregnancy Center is meeting this moment in the life of the Nation, with love and compassion and faith,” said Pence.

But, not everyone agrees with Pence’s stance. A group of protestors gathered across the street, with signs and chants saying: My body, my choice.

“It’s my body, it’s my choice, first of all. It’s a gray area with it, it’s not just black and white, if you have an abortion, there’s a reason behind it,” said protestor, Briana Grindstaff.

The former VP says the fight for the Right to Life is something he’s been involved in his entire adult life.

“I think we have a historic opportunity to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law and I welcome that. And I hope and I pray that the Supreme Court of the United States, the draft opinion will hold, becoming a part of the law of the land,” he said.

He also discussed defunding Planned Parenthood and his involvement in the Pro-Life movement. The 48th Vice President says he prays the Country enters an era where he says all human life will be respected.

With just about every seat filled, officials with the event say this Spring Gala sold out at the earliest date in history.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

