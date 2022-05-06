Spring brings Jersey Fresh and more to community farm markets to South Jersey

Editor's note: This story may be updated as more markets confirm their plans.

Not far behind spring rains and warmer weather are strawberries, asparagus and root vegetables whose early harvests lead to the reopening of community farmers markets featuring produce grown in South Jersey.

While a few such markets opened last weekend, most community farmers markets will return this week or later in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester County downtowns, parks and in more rural locations.

The largest farmers markets are in Collingswood, Haddon Heights, Wenonah, as well as the Burlington County Farm Market in Moorestown, with some offering their bounty on weekends and others on weekdays.

However, there will be fewer of these markets this year. In some towns, especially towns with smaller markets, organizers could not rebound after the COVID-19 related shut downs, as larger markets drew bigger crowds.

Neither the Mount Holly market nor one operated by students from the Center For Environmental Transformation in South Camden plan to reopen this year due to lack of consumer interest, according to their spokespersons.

Additionally, there is no current plan for resumption of the Palmyra, Westmont or Lawnside farmers markets.

Bordentown City Mayor Jennifer Sciortino said its farmers market may not begin until at least July instead of June because the city is seeking new market managers to replace Sruti Desai and Hillery Lamb. They operated the market for several years but decided to step down this year.

As Haddon Heights Farmers Market co-founder Joseph Gentile explained, community markets have become more of an experience for shoppers and, at the same time, give smaller communities exposure. They are a way to promote the downtown and local businesses as well, Gentile said.

According to organizers, most seasonal farmers markets have grown in popularity for consumers who prefer to buy local Jersey Fresh, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in early 2020.

But markets don't just offer the famed Jersey tomato and sweet corn, fruits, meat and eggs from locally raised livestock, flowers and organic products.

Many also feature music, hand-made crafts, clothes, baked goods, chocolates, cheeses, coffee, and foods to eat on site. Some now also offer wine, beer and spirits from South Jersey wineries, craft breweries and distilleries.

One of the biggest seasonal destinations is the Burlington County Farm Market, which is embarking on its 16th season Saturday at the county agricultural center straddling Moorestown and Mount Laurel on preserved county farmland on Centerton Road. It's also a working farm, and has community gardens and a farmhouse where cooking classes are held on market days.

Last year was the most successful season in the market’s history with a record average of nearly 1,200 vehicles each Saturday during the regular season and more than 2,000 vehicles during two special holiday markets in November and December.

“Our county market is now one of the most popular in the state, and it continues to grow each year," said Burlington County Commissioner Allison Eckel, the board's new liaison to the county government's department of Resource Conservation. "We’re thrilled by the market’s success and the weekly boost it provides to our local farmers and small business owners, and we’re looking forward to another record-breaking season this year."

More than 20 farms, two dozen food vendors and 14 artists and crafters will be featured there opening day, including longtime vendors like the 1895 Organic Farm.

Newcomers are the Black Sheep Farm, Sparrow Lake Farm and Truly Seasoned, a new food vendor.

Craft beer and liquor sales are back after debuting last season, as well. Marlton-based Zed’s Beer and Columbus-based Recklesstown Farm Distillery will be there on opening day. Third State Brewery of Burlington City and Forgotten Boardwalk Brewery of Cherry Hill will be featured on other dates throughout the season.

The Collingswood Farm Market and Haddon Heights Farm Market, meanwhile, have expanded in their downtown spots, attracting customers locally and from afar, as a few other markets do.

"The market is coming back with gusto and will be better than ever after coping with COVID," said David Hodges, market manager.

"We focus most on Jersey Fresh, so we have 28 farm stands and we include farm livestock products from cows, sheep, lamb and chickens so we have eggs, yogurt, lamb sausage and pelts, as well as fish caught in Jersey waters, and horticulture."

The Collingswood market is the most accessible because customers can take the PATCO Hi-Speedline between Philadelphia and Lindenwold to the Collingswood station, where they can shop in the shadow of the elevated tracks.

The downtown Haddonfield Farm Market also is within walking distance of its Speedline station.

Operated by Heights in Progress (HIP) under the direction of Fabian Brown, market manager, the Haddon Heights market opened in April and co-hosts Coffee and Cars weekly there with the Local Links restaurant. The market also offers periodic children's programs coordinated by a local teacher.

"I'd say it's the biggest turn out we have ever had for an opening day with over 1000 people attending,'' said Gentile. "We've been in operation for 13 years and currently have 31 vendors at the moment with co-hosting Cars and Coffee from 9 a.m. to noon.''

And for those in towns without a community farm market nearby, Virtua Health's mobile farmers market may be an option.

Virtua will hold a special event Friday, May 6, to mark the fifth anniversary of its year-round mobile farmers market and grocery store outreach. The outdoor event will include free health screenings and give-aways. It is set for 1 to 2 p.m. at Virtua Health & Wellness Center, 100 Atlantic Ave., Camden, weather permitting

The market bus operates Tuesday to Thursday between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. It visits Camden locations on Tuesdays, Pennsauken on Wednesdays and Willingboro and Westampton on Thursdays.

Here are the days, times and locations of seven community markets :

Burlington County Farmers Market: Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 7 through Oct. 29, with special fall holiday markets at 500 Centerton Road, Moorestown Visit burlcoagcenter.com/

Collingswood: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon from April to Thanksgiving at 713 North Atlantic Ave.;.Contact collsmkt@davidhodges.com

Marlton: Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. from May 25 to July 27th at Evesboro Downs Park, Evesboro-Medford Road and operated by the Evesham Township. Visit marltonfarmersmarket.com

Haddonfield: Saturday beginning May 14 to Oct. 15 at Kings Court, Kings Hwy E & Kings Court from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit: haddonfieldfarmersmarket.org

Haddon Heights: Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m through Nov. 22 at 533 Station Ave. at the historic train station. Visit HaddonHeightsFarmersMarket@gmail.com

Virtua Health Mobile Market: Call or visit virtua.org/about/eat-well/mobile-farmers-market for locations and hours between 9: 30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to thursday

Wenonah: Thursday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; May 7 to Sept.15 at Wenonah Park, Mantua and Southeast avenues, Visit facebook.com/wenonahfarmersmarket/

