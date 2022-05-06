ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

'Knife Obsessed Pyro' From Bergen County Competing On Food Network BBQ Show

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Tony Froyan Photo Credit: Food Network

A Bergen County resident will be competing on a Food Network show "BBQ Brawl" premiering May 9.

Maywood's Tony Froyan, who owns Fire and Feast Catering, is one of the many rising barbecue stars being coached by celebrity chefs Anne Burrell, Jet Tila, and Bobby Flay in Austin, TX.

Froyan describes himself on Instagram as a "knife obsessed pyromaniac with a food fetish." He specializes in open fire roasted catering and creates "memorable fire-centric events for the most discerning of clientele," his business website says.

The BBQ Brawl culinary battles will test the contestants' skills and their ability to work together as a team.

With the captains guiding their teams every step of the way, a panel of judges featuring barbecue legend Rodney Scott, famed chef Brooke Williamson, and lifestyle personality Carson Kressley decide which competitor is worthy of being crowned "Master of ‘Cue."

BBQ Brawl premiers at 9 p.m. on May 9 on Food Network.

Daily Voice

Pregnant 13-Year-Old Goes Missing In Central PA

A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say. Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Two $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In Region

Some lucky New York gamblers may not have hit the big jackpot, but they still won some serious cash playing Powerball, WTEN News10 in Albany reports.For the drawing on Wednesday, April 27, New York Lottery said a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Waterford, in Saratoga County, the outlet…
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

