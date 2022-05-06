ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Florida man admits attempt to be major drug trafficker in Sullivan County

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
MONTICELLO - A man from the state of Florida has pleaded guilty to attempting to operate as a major drug trafficker in Sullivan County.

Jahmal Ford, 43, of Kissimmee, Florida, entered the guilty plea before Sullivan County Court Judge E. Danielle Jose-Decker on April 29, according to District Attorney Meagan Galligan.

Galligan said a Sullivan County grand jury investigated Ford in 2019 and ultimately accused him of conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine and oxycodone in the county. Galligan said Ford conducted all his operations from the state of Florida.

Ford was extradited to New York and prosecuted by Galligan's office. With the case about to go to trial, Ford pleaded guilty on April 29 to attempting to operate as a major drug trafficker, second-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, all felonies.

"The importation of dangerous and deadly narcotics into Sullivan County is a serious threat to public safety and the well-being of those who live, work and travel here," Galligan said in a statement. "This defendant's attempt to shield himself from prosecution by conducting his operation from Florida failed because our law enforcement community is committed to identifying, apprehending and prosecuting offenders like this."

Ford's attorney, Stephen Riebling, could not immediately be reached for comment.

