Wallkill, NY

Hasidic group selling town of Wallkill campus where it planned to open boys school

By Chris McKenna, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago
TOWN OF WALLKILL - A Satmar Hasidic group is preparing to sell the 17-acre former Crystal Run Village campus it bought three years ago with plans to convert it into a boys school.

Sheri Torah, one of three religious school systems for Hasidic students in and around Kiryas Joel, has signed a contract to sell the empty complex on Stony Ford Road for $2.1 million to a Manhattan-based nonprofit that serves children and adults with special needs, according to court papers filed in Orange County this week.

Sheri Torah leaders say in those filings that they decided against trying to open a school at the site after discovering it needed extensive upgrades and town approvals.

The impending buyer is Community Assistance Resources and Extended Services, or CARES, which provides an array of services for people with developmental disabilities and behavioral and mental health issues. No CARES administrator could be reached on Thursday to discuss the organization's plans for the campus.

The buildings and grounds were used for 60 years by Crystal Run Village, a nonprofit that serves about 500 people with developmental disabilities in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties. The campus has been vacant since the organization moved its offices to a new building it completed in Wallkill in 2018.

Sheri Torah bought the property for $1.3 million in 2019, expecting to open a school for about 300 boys. But school leaders soon learned the buildings and infrastructure "needed significantly more repair and refurbishment than anticipated," including broken sewer pipes and a $162,000 water-system upgrade, according to court papers.

Moshe Ostreicher, Sheri Torah's administrator, filed the petition for approval by state Supreme Court to sell the campus, as state law requires religious organizations to do before buying or selling property. He outlined a litany of obstacles to opening a school and said the pandemic would likely have delayed and increased the cost of construction materials.

He said Sheri Torah had bought the campus to relieve overcrowding at its schools in Monroe, which state records indicate have about 4,400 children enrolled. Nearly 15,000 children in all attend Hasidic schools in Kiryas Joel and just outside the village.

The petition to sell the Wallkill property comes shortly after Sheri Torah secured another school site near Kiryas Joel: a 21-acre property that South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj sold for $4.6 million in March. The development plans for that property include a Sheri Torah boys school, according to an article published five days after the sale in the Yiddish-language KJ Weekly.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@th-record.com.

Comments / 9

jkz33 ume
4d ago

what a coincidence.... the mayor of South blooming Grove just sold his house for 3 times what it's worth and they Said they are building an all boys school and a temple. I guess wallkill put up too much of a fight. too bad SBG didn't fight back when all The LLC'S were buying their properties. SMH

Reply
5
stickaforkinit
2d ago

Good lord will there ever be anything but Hasidic camps, mental health facilities, or drug rehab around here. How about a summer camp for normal kids, or a regular resort? I guess there’s no sweet government funding to be had with those businesses. It’s scary.

Reply
3
