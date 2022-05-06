North Brunswick Public Library will be closed for weeks due to flooding

NORTH BRUNSWICK – If you haven't finished reading the book you borrowed from the township public library, don't worry about returning it to by the due date.

Because of a sewer backup on April 21, the library on Hermann Road has been closed for repairs which will take six to seven weeks.

Library materials, such as books, CDs and DVDs, already checked out with a due date of April 21 and later, have had their due dates extended to July 5. No fines will accrue.

The sewer backup caused flooding in the building.

“It flooded enough to get the building stunk up and possibly moldy, so it has to be remediated,” said Mayor Francis M. Womack III. "We have to make sure it's totally healthy and clean."

The water damaged the interior of the library, furniture and fixtures, library director Zoltan Braz said.

The books and the children’s area were spared from damage, the mayor said.

Womack said he did not have the monetary amount of the damage, but it should be covered by insurance.

“We regret the inconvenience it is causing the residents of North Brunswick and look forward to welcoming the community back to the building when we reopen,” Braz said.

Virtual services are still available, he added.

The library is the second township building facing repairs from floods.

The municipal complex will remain closed for another several months because of flood damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida last year, the mayor said.

“We’re still working with our insurance company and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to get the maximum reimbursement for everything,” he said. “Work is proceeding, but it was serious damage there."

Womack said he won’t have a precise dollar amount for the repairs for some time, but estimated damage to be in the multi-millions.

"The library flooding was coincidental being a sewer backed up, but it's important to me to remind people that the township municipal building never was and never since has been in what's considered a flood area," the mayor said. "That was such a freaky thing with Hurricane Ida."

Flood waters from the Sept. 1 storm caused the first floor of the police department, the main lobby and the courtroom area at the complex on Hermann Road to flood, forcing the relocation of various offices.

The township engineer is working with USA Architects on the repairs.

“From an architectural and engineering design, we are moving forward, but there are no nails on the walls yet," Womack said.

In addition, he said, "so many parts we need are still on back order."

Womack said the township is hoping eventually to open at least a reception area in the building.

"It will be so much more convenient to the public and we understand that one of our primarily duties is to try to offer the best customer service," he said.

Township offices are still operating, some out of trailers at the Hermann Road site, while others are operating at other locations.

