Bridgewater, NJ

Middlebrook Crossroads industrial park in Bridgewater sold for $110 million

By From Staff Reports
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 4 days ago

BRIDGEWATER – Middlebrook Crossroads, the industrial park along Chimney Rock Road that includes UPS and the Food Bank Network of Somerset County, has been sold for $110.4 million.

Terreno Realty, based in Bellevue, Washington, sold the property to SREIT Middlebrook, a partnership between Lovett Industrial, of Houston, and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, of Miami Beach.

Terreno bought the property in September 2010 for $27 million from Advance at Middlebrook Crossings.

At that time, Terreno said in a press release, the 38-acre property with 581,000 square feet of space was 76% leased with 20 tenants.

Now, the company said, it is 100% leased to 29 tenants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cpcek_0fUrExoE00

The 18-building property is at the southwest corner of Chimney Rock Road between Route 22 and Interstate 287. Other tenants include Lexus and SCP Distributors.

This acquisition stands as Lovett Industrial’s third investment in the northeast United States since opening an eastern U.S. office in August 2020.

"The Middlebrook portfolio represents an opportunity to acquire a unique industrial asset at a significant discount to replacement cost with material rental rate upside in one of the most sought-after submarkets in the United States," said Michael Allen, senior managing director of Lovett Industrial’s East Region, in a statement. "We will continue to target more opportunities in this region that exhibit similar qualities."

As of Nov. 30, 2021, the SREIT portfolio had a total asset value of $18.2 billion in 334 properties.

Cushman & Wakefield served as broker for the transaction.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com

