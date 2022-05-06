ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle and Sebastian Tap London Teens to Direct ‘Talk To Me Talk To Me’ Video

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Belle and Sebastian have unveiled a music video for their single, “Talk To Me Talk To Me,” off the group’s new LP, A Bit Of Previous . The video was written and directed by 15-year-old south London siblings Freya and Rosalie Salkeld.

“We had a small budget to make the video and were going to make it ourselves, but we ran out of time,” frontman Stuart Murdoch explained in a statement. “So we put out an open call to filmmakers who would be interested in making something for the existing budget, requesting an image encapsulating their idea and a 100-word pitch. The directors’ mother got in touch saying her daughters are fans of the group and keen filmmakers, and they sent in a treatment that we loved. They co-wrote and co-directed it, and got a bunch of their friends involved, and made a fresh and funny take on the song.”

The Salkeld siblings added, “Our idea had come from photos we’d taken of our friends for art projects. Casting mates we’d recently seen in a school drama production was really fun — filming them was even better!”

A Bit Of Previous , out now, was recorded in Belle and Sebastian’s hometown of Glasgow after plans to cut the record in Los Angeles were scrapped due to the pandemic. It was self-produced by the band and features contributions from Brian McNeill, Matt Wiggins, Kevin Burleigh, and Shawn Everett.

Belle and Sebastian will head to the U.S. later this month to tour in support of the record. The tour kicks off at Rabbit Rabbit in Ashville, North Carolina on May 24, and wraps at Roadrunner in Boston on June 18. The band will also head back to the U.K. in the fall, before performing across Europe early next year.

