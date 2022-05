Ralf Rangnick apologised to Manchester United’s supporters and branded their 4-0 thrashing at Brighton and Hove Albion “humiliating” and “unacceptable”.United’s players were subjected to chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” from their own fans as they were outclassed and outfought on a remarkable evening at the Amex Stadium.A chastening defeat on the south coast ensured the 20-time English champions will finish with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era and extinguished slender hopes of Champions League qualification.“To start with, it’s important that we apologise to our supporters who came all the way from Manchester to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO