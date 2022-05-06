Another 90+ degree day ahead of needed rain, cooler Mother’s Day

Another hot afternoon before weekend changes arrive

Jacksonville, Fl — We hit our first 90+ degree day at JAX Airport on Thursday (we average 82 a year) and we’ll likely sweat through another hot afternoon to end the work week.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a partly sunny and hot 92 degrees. We’ll fall shy of the 2012 record of 96.

A front come through the area by tonight with much-needed rain and thunderstorms developing. There could be isolated strong storms, so keep an eye to the sky for lightning.

The weekend starts off warm with a mix of sun and clouds and a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Mother’s Day is when we’ll start a stretch of cooler, drier days with low humidity. Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with temperatures below average. There may be a brief midday shower, but Mike says rain will not be consequential.

Monday and Tuesday are looking pleasantly cool, breezy and dry, with temperatures only in the upper 70s.

Mike is looking at a longer-range system in the Atlantic that could bring rain chances by next weekend - and below average temperatures.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 6, 2022 First Alert 7 Day Forecast from Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh.

