Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete man accused of beating child said he’d do it again, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday whom they said allegedly abused a child.

An affidavit said the victim told authorities that Donnie Barfield, 46, of St. Petersburg attacked her after she hung up on him.

Florida art teacher fired after talking to students about sexuality

Deputies said Barfield allegedly dragged the child by the hair, slammed her head into a door, and repeatedly beat her with a belt. According to the affidavit, this was done in front of a witness.

The sheriff’s office said that when the responding deputy arrived, Barfield said he beat the victim.

After being read his rights, Barfield told authorities “he would do it again,” according to the addiavit.

Pinellas County jail records show that Barfield was previously arrested on domestic battery charges in 2010.

Comments / 23

Phil Anderson
3d ago

You can bet he has said, "my old man beat me when I was a kid and I turned out alright !"

Reply
16
Bo Manley
3d ago

May Bubba the Butt wrangler give him some sugar love supplied by Dr bendover

Reply
15
WFLA

WFLA

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
