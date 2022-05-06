ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is National Nurses Day

National Nurses Day honors and celebrates nurses. The holiday is part of National Nurses Week. It opens the week, and the week concludes on May 12 with Florence Nightingale's birthday. National Student Nurses Day and National School Nurse Day are also a part of the week.

In 1953, Dorothy Sutherland of the newly-founded U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare sent a proposal to President Eisenhower urging him to proclaim a "Nurse Day" in October 1954. He didn't, but a National Nurses Week was held that year from October 11–16, marking the 100th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's mission to Crimea. It wasn't until twenty years later that another National Nurses Week was held after President Nixon proclaimed it in 1974.

