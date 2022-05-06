ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Brick Haven Spa breaks ground on new location

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBYYT_0fUrBlUx00

CHILLICOTHE— Brick Haven Spa broke ground Wednesday to begin construction on their new spa location at 150 W. Main St.

The spa currently has two locations, one at 73 W. Main St. and the second at 24 W Main St. Co-owners Bobbi Blanton and Stephanie Truitt decided to build a new, larger building to combine the two locations.

Not only will the new building combine the locations, it will also provide additional space. The combined locations currently have seven treatment rooms, while the new location will have 12. The new building will also have a larger salon and nail studio. The owners are also considering adding a locker room and sauna area.

"We want everybody in one building instead of two," Blanton said. "It gets confusing with customers coming, they don't know which building to go to... I think we both agree that it'd be better overall for just even our staff to be in one building."

The Village Brew is coming to the new location. Truitt said she hopes the café will provide students with a study space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0DHr_0fUrBlUx00

The new building will create more jobs in the community, including room for more massage therapists, waxing technicians, hair stylists and more.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in three to four months and the business is scheduled to open before the end of the year. Both of Brick Haven's original locations will close, but will remain open until the new building is functional.

Brick Haven's first location opened in 2016, with their second building opening shortly after in 2018. Mike Throne, the Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce director, said he is happy to see "a really major expansion" in the business.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. She can be reached at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Brick Haven Spa breaks ground on new location

Comments / 2

Related
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
10TV

Columbus Zoo raises admission tickets for guests outside of Franklin County

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has increased its admission rates for guests who live outside of Franklin County. Director of Communications Jen Fields confirmed to 10TV that the general admission rates for guests ages 10 to 59 increased by $3, from $21.99 to $24.99, and rates for children ages 3 to 9 and guests ages 60 and older rose by $2, from $16.99 to $18.99.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

City BBQ eyes Delaware

Enjoyers of the popular City Barbeque restaurant chain could soon have a location in their backyard. The Delaware Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a combined preliminary and final development plan by City Barbeque for a location to be constructed at 1200 Sunbury Road in the Glennwood Commons shopping center. The...
DELAWARE, OH
Urbana Citizen

Experts set for Antique Appraisal Fair

The Champaign County Historical Society Museum has enlisted the help of experienced appraisers to participate in the upcoming Antique Appraisal Fair. The event will be held at the museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, on May 15 from 2-5 p.m. and will include distinguished, local antique experts who will provide verbal appraisals to attendees.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Chillicothe, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
481
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy