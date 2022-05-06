ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Josh Hawley Clarifies Position on Federal Abortion Ban

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Missouri senator said that he wouldn't support a federal ban on abortion in the first instance should Roe vs. Wade be...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Republican
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Leftists respond after Justice Clarence Thomas says court won’t be ‘bullied’: ‘Bully them harder’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks on the leaked draft opinion signaling the potential demise of Roe v. Wade has antagonized liberals on social media. During the 11th Circuit judicial conference on Friday, the conservative justice slammed the leak and the subsequent pro-abortion backlash as an attempt to bully the court into delivering "outcomes" that certain groups want.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
926K+
Followers
92K+
Post
825M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy