Here's how Leonardo DiCaprio has just annoyed the Brazilian president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly hit back at Leonardo DiCaprio's remarks about the environmental importance of the Amazon, saying he should "keep his mouth shut."

Bolsonaro made his comments on Tuesday to a group of supporters outside of Alvorada Palace, the official presidential residence, according to CNN .

"Now, DiCaprio has to know that it was the very president of the World Trade Organization who said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would be hungry," Bolsonaro said.

"So, DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense."

The comments came after the Hollywood actor and environmentalist took to Twitter with a series of tweets, urging young Brazilians to register to vote in the October elections. In Brazil, people between 16 and 18 are not required to vote. This has prompted local celebrities and artists to encourage them to do so.

DiCaprio wrote: “Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change.



“What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet.

"For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4, visit.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Bolsonaro 'thanked' the actor for his support.

He penned: “Thanks for your support, Leo! It’s really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections.

"Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or be ruled by crooks who serve special foreign interests. Good job in The Revenant."

The president then snarked at DiCaprio for posting a photo on Instagram from 2003 while discussing the 2019 Amazon.

Bolsonaro said : “By the way, the picture you posted to talk about the wildfires in the Amazon in 2019 is from 2003.”

"There are people who want to arrest Brazilian citizens who make this kind of mistake here in our country. But I'm against this tyrannical idea. So I forgive you. Hugs from Brazil!"

