Somerset County, PA

Here's what you should know about the next phase of Somerset Lake's trail system

By Eric Kieta, The Daily American
 4 days ago
Construction has begun on the next phase of the Somerset Lake trail system, clearing the way for nearly a half-mile of new trail up to the lake's main boat launch.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held April 29 for this next leg of the trail system, which is to run parallel to Wood Duck Road from Gilmour Road to the boat launch. Construction began Monday.

Lindsay Pyle, Somerset County's parks and trails director, said that work on this portion of the trail is estimated to take four to six weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

"In the first phases, we completed a half mile of trail, as well as upgraded the north boat launch parking area and built an ADA accessible ramp from the parking lot down to the trail," Pyle said in an email to the Daily American. "This phase of the project is estimated to cost around $78,000, and we’re continuously raising funds to go towards additional construction of trail.

"We’re excited to have almost 1 mile of trail built."

A new pavilion was also donated to the county and dedicated during the groundbreaking in memory of Matthew David Barndt.

Somerset Lake is in the process of being refilled. It had been drained for several years because of its high-hazard dam, which has since been replaced.

In late March, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officials told a Daily American correspondent that refilling the lake was delayed because of small fissures found in the newly poured concrete dam. But they said that the lake could be filled by the end of spring.

Pyle said that she's heard that the lake will be a "full pool by the end of the year." She said that work continues on additional phases of the trail system.

"We’re in the process of design and engineering work with Phase 2B, and Phase 3," she said, "and once we secure additional donations and grant funding, we will be able to continue constructing additional miles of trail."

Follow Eric Kieta on Twitter at @EricKietaDA.

