ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cocaine worth $50 million found stashed in coffee bags sent to Nespresso factory

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozFyk_0fUrBLkB00
Swiss police found more than 500 kilograms of cocaine —thought to be worth more than $50 million—stashed in coffee shipments sent to a Nespresso factory this week. State of Friborg – Staat Freiburg

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

It wasn’t the pick-me-up they expected at a coffee factory.

Swiss police seized a cocaine haul worth more than $50 million this week, after workers at a Nespresso factory found it stashed in a coffee shipment.

Late on Monday, Nespresso’s plant in the town of Romont reported the discovery of “an indeterminate white substance” in bags of newly delivered coffee beans, Fribourg police said in a statement on Thursday.

An analysis of the powder concluded that it was cocaine.

Police carried out a search of five sea containers that had been delivered to the factory by train on the same day, finding more than 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of drugs hidden inside them.

Initial investigations had shown that the coffee in which the cocaine was concealed had come from Brazil.

“The sequestered cocaine is more than 80% pure and its market value is estimated at more than 50 million Swiss francs ($50.7 million),” police said on Thursday.

“It would seem that all of these drugs were destined for the European market.”

Fribourg’s public prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident, officials added, noting that the batches of cocaine were isolated and the substance did not come into contact with any of the coffee used in Nespresso’s production process.

A spokesperson for Nespresso was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fortune, but the company told the BBC that production of its coffee capsules has not been affected and all of its products are safe to consume.

Comments / 190

Charlie Galloway
3d ago

now wonder the coffee had a kick to it got to love Columbia's 2nd largest cash crop now how does the song go I think it Goes I'm in love with the Coco

Reply(7)
49
Frankie Ellington
3d ago

Someone is going to pay for this... they was supposed to get the stuff off the truck before they made the drop 😒... lol aaaaaaahh I'm just guessing ok I'm not talking from experience 😅 ok... he he he

Reply(2)
12
Bigzee
3d ago

Could you imagine being the officers who seized all of this? I mean.....500 kilos, wow!!! Just say it to yourself.......450 kilos.....man, that's alot. I can only wonder what 400 kilos even looks like. At the end of the day 350 kilos is truly a large amount.

Reply(3)
12
Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

An oligarch believes that almost all Russians are united against the war, and demands Putin be given a ‘clear exit’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, some Russian elites have spoken out against the economic consequences that a prolonged war would have on Russia. But the recent comments of businessman Oleg Tinkov may be the strongest repudiation from a Russian oligarch yet.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Beans#Drugs#Cocaine#Swiss#Romont#Polcantfr#European
Vice

4 Men Gang-Raped, Killed and Ate a Protected Monitor Lizard

Forest officials in India are investigating four men who gang-raped, killed, cooked and ate a monitor lizard in one of India’s most protected forest reserves. It was the only monitor lizard in the park. The incident took place on March 29 at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, in the western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Brazil
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Q 96.1

Two Arrested in Biggest-Ever Drug Seizure by Fredericton Police

In what is said to be the largest seizure of drugs ever by the Fredericton Police Force, officers have confiscated over 5.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, numerous other drugs, multiple restricted firearms and nearly $60,000 in cash. Forty-year-old Kaleb Kennett and 30-year-old Tasheen Cloake, both from Fredericton, have been arrested...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

El Chapo cartel member arrested in Colombia after model girlfriend posts photos on Facebook

A notorious Mexican drug trafficker linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel has been captured in Colombia, according to police, after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook.Colombian police arrested alleged Sinaloa drug cartel capo Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugo, known by his nickname “El Pitt,” in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, they announced last Sunday.The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the country in February. A Facebook post, made by the unnamed model, showing the couple at Los Cristales,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

35 Luxury Cars Stashed On Pot Farm Found In $2.3 Million Car Theft Bust

Following a long investigation, the CHP found quite the haul of stolen luxury cars recently. A Facebook post on the California Highway Patrol page indicated that they Southern Division Special Service Vehicle Theft Unit recovered 35 stolen luxury vehicles last Thursday. The haul added up to around $2.3 million, and was a result of a two month long investigation by the special unit. These are a small fraction of the 168,323 (not updated for post-2020, so probably a ton more) stolen cars each and every year in the state, but maybe criminals will see it as a warning, probably not.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Fortune

124K+
Followers
6K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy