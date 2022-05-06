KDKA Radio Editorial: Tax Assessments

Have you heard about Allegheny County’s “newcomer tax”?

New residents buy a home and the resulting assessment based on its recent sale results in high tax bills.

It’s unfair not only because the increase can be substantial, but also because the homebuyers are paying more in taxes than their neighbors living in similar properties.

The problem stems from an error that was discovered in a ratio Allegheny County uses in assessments.

It all came to light when some victims of the “newcomer tax” sued, saying the county was either “grossly negligent” or “intentionally dishonest.”

The right thing to do in correcting the problem is a new reassessment of all properties.

It's time for a reset that's fair to all property owners.

End the so-called newcomer's tax!