Con Edison Athlete of the Week: Rye boys lacrosse's Owen Kovacs

By Debbie Schechter, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago

Name: Owen Kovacs

School: Rye

Sport: Boys lacrosse

Class: Senior

Athletics: Kovacs had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 11-3 win over Somers . ... He had four goals and an assist in the Garnets 12-6 win over Bronxville. ... As of Monday, he currently stands at 113 points in the two years he's started on the lacrosse team. ... He's the captain of the team and been a member of the lacrosse team for four years. ... Kovacs was selected to the 2022 LoHud Elite 11 . ... Last season, the team leader in goals and assists garnered All League, All Section and US All American honors. ... He's played club lacrosse for the Westchester Predators for the last six years where he was named an APEX National All-Star. ... During the fall, Kovac's was the captain of the football team. ... Kovacs, who played quarterback, finished the season with 1,600 yards passing, 13 touchdowns, 680 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns. ... Last season, he helped the Garnets make the state football semifinals before losing to Somers. ... Kovacs played on the basketball team for two-years. ... He'll be continuing his lacrosse career at Bucknell.

Extracurriculars: Kovacs is a member of the National Honor Society. ... He's a member of the Rye High School percussions and plays in the Pep Band. ... He's a member of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee. ... Kovacs volunteers with the Bread For Life Food Pantry and helped organize the fall cleanup from Hurricane IDA.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Con Edison Athlete of the Week: Rye boys lacrosse's Owen Kovacs

