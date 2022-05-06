ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support for families and children

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
COSHOCTON — Connecting families with resources they might not know exist in the community was the goal of an early childhood family resource fair Wednesday at Hopewell School.

Shannon Shontz, director of education for the Coshocton County Board of Development Disabilities, said the first time event wasn't just for Hopewell families, but the general public. They reached out through preschools and other outlets to invite those with children from birth to age 5. She hopes to have similar events in the future.

Representatives from several local agencies spoke with attendees. This included the new Coshocton County Parent Mentor, the Ohio State University Extension Office of Coshocton County, Coshocton Public Library, Coshocton County Health Department, Kids America, CareSource, Bureau for Children with Medical Handicaps, Help Me Grow and Coshocton Behavioral Health Choices. There were also crafts, prizes, snacks and more for youth.

Shontz said the idea came from a director's meeting that included Cindy Hilbish from the health department and Emily Marrison of OSU Extension talking about their programming. Shontz realized that information would be important to share with the public.

"There's so many resources in the community families are not aware of. We thought this would be a great way to spread awareness," Shontz said. "This is a win-win for everyone. Agencies can get their information out and parents can learn what's out there. I want them to feel supported and learn about something they didn't already know about."

Marrison shared information on the financial coaching education the extension office provides. This includes assistance in budgeting and managing finances. She said having a child is usually a major financial change for people.

"We are always looking for ways to connect with people and meet them where they are. We don't want to stay in the extension office all the time. Anytime there's an event like this, we appreciate being a part of it," Marrison said.

Staci Berry became the new parent mentor for the county on March 21 and works with local school districts in the special education process. At the event Wednesday, Berry was introducing herself to the community.

"I'm trying to get my name out there so parents know who I am and know they can call me anytime if they need help," Berry said. She can be reached at 740-622-0211, ext. 1153, or staci.berry@coshoctoncityschools.com.

Hillbish shared information about the Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program and Maternal Child Health Center along with other general health concerns, such as ticks and Lyme disease which comes up this time of year.

"We offer so much to our community and it's hard to relay that and keep everyone up-to-date on what's going on. It's kind of why we wanted to do something like this," Hilbish said. "It's reminding people what's available in our community to help their families be happy, health and whole or introduce people for the first time to what's around them and all the great supports Coshocton has to offer."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Support for families and children

