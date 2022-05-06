ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Here are your Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 25 to May 1

By Frank Piscani, Pocono Record
 4 days ago
Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 25 to May 1, Pleasant Valley freshman Kailyn Getz and Pocono Mountain East sophomore Adam Horvath!

Getz was a scoring machine for PV with her eight runs scored. She went 3-for-10 with three walks, one double, one triple. Getz also recorded 11 strikeouts and five earned runs over 12 1/3 innings pitched.

Horvath and the Cardinals were perfect in four games last week, propelling East to the top division record in the EPC North. Horvath went 7-for-9 from the plate with three walks, four doubles, four runs and six RBIs. Horvath also pitched 5 1/3 innings against Stroudsburg, earning the win to go with his eight strikeouts.

Every Monday, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. The polls will run from Monday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Voting is restricted to once hourly.

To nominate a student-athlete for next week's poll, email Pocono Record sports reporter Frank Piscani at fpiscani@gannett.com with the athlete's name and relevant statistics or results. Featured athletes are otherwise chosen based on results provided by coaches.

