Rochester youth art show for Pride Month is accepting submissions. What you need to know

By Natalia Rodríguez Medina, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

In honor of Pride Month , TGW Studio is accepting art submissions from Rochester area youth for a June 3 public art show and fundraiser.

Spectra, the LGBTQ centered art show, will help raise funds for The Center for Youth, a nonprofit that helps Rochester's LGBTQ youth who might need support because they are without a home, are in transitional housing or are facing other challenges.

Submissions for Spectra can be produced in any artistic medium and can have any subject material, but the studio encourages pieces surrounding gender identity, sexual orientation and other queer themes.

TGW Studio, 210 South Ave., is an LGBTQ+ and women-owned creative and marketing studio.

How to submit works for the Spectra art show

Interested artists have to be 21 years old or younger, from the greater Rochester area, and and must be able to drop off artwork at TGW Studio in person.

The deadline to submit works is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Participants can apply at http://tgwstudio.com/spectra/ or in person at TGW Studio.

Artworks cannot be bigger than 3 feet by 3 feet. Digital work must have a physical copy or digital display.

More information can be found at: https://tgwstudio.com/

Natalia Rodríguez Medina is a bilingual reporter covering the Puerto Rican and Latino population for the Democrat and Chronicle in partnership with Report for America. Follow her on Twitter at @nataliarodmed or email her at nrodriguezmedina@gannett.com. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America .

