Craven County, NC

Slime the sheriff? How about the principal? Some Craven County students will get the chance

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
 4 days ago
In 2020, the New Bern Police Department saw 335 drug violation reports based on its community crime map. Last year, that number decreased to 297, the same year Craven County's D.A.R.E. program returned to Craven County Schools.

This year, the Craven County Sheriff's Office and several community partners are looking to increase the education and resources dedicated to ensuring the number continues to decline.

Craven County Partners In Education and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced they will hold a D.A.R.E. to Slime Fundraiser throughout the month of May.

D.A.R.E., which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education is a nationwide program first instituted in the 1980s and rebooted in 2021-22 for Craven County Schools.

The money raised will help pay for the continued training of D.A.R.E. officers, both new and current. It will also assist with purchasing teaching materials and graduation supplies. A quarter of the money raised will be donated to the North Carolina D.A.R.E. Officers Association, which provides support and training for D.A.R.E. officers across the state.

During last year's return of the D.A.R.E. program, the Sheriff's Office presented the program in 10 of Craven County’s elementary schools. Its goal for the 2022-23 school year is to present the program to all elementary schools.

For the Slime Fundraiser, there are three fundraising levels for participating schools. For students to slime a school resource officer, the school must raise $500; to slime a D.A.R.E. officer, it's $1,000; and to slime a school administrator, it's $2,000.

The first place school will also get to slime Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, the second-place school will get to slime Chief Deputy Tony Cummings, and the third-place school will get to slime Maj. David McFadyen.

Donations will be collected beginning Monday through May 27. Those who would like to donate can do so online at CravenPartners.com or by sending a check to Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners in Education, 3600 Trent Road, New Bern, NC 28562. Checks should be made out to PIE, with D.A.R.E. on the memo line.

Slime celebrations will be held at each participating school the week of June 6-9.

