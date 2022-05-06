OSU Extension: Opening day for Lancaster Farmers Market is Saturday

Come join us – we look forward to celebrating opening day at the Lancaster Farmers Market in downtown Lancaster beginning at 8:30 a.m. OSU Extension Fairfield County will join us with kids’ activities and their famous smoothie bike. In addition, OSU Extension will have free seeds available from the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio State University Master Gardener Program Victory Garden Effort. Victory Gardens originated during World War I. People were encouraged to find any usable space, plop in some seeds and contribute homegrown fruits, vegetables and herbs. Today, this joint venture is meant to inspire people to get their hands dirty, realize the fruits of their labor and share with others. A good day in the garden is good for the soul. Be sure to stop by for a sample packet of lettuce, carrots, cucumbers and sunflower seeds to use.

The Lancaster Farmers Market runs for 23 weeks on Saturday mornings from May to October, plus our Harvest Market the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Each week our farmers and artisans bring a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, crafts, meat, flowers, eggs, and more.

The market takes place rain or shine. Well-behaved dogs are welcome, but should be on a leash. Parking is available on-street and in select parking lots nearby.

Most of our vendors accept credit and debit cards. Some accept Ohio Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. Our market also now accepts SNAP/EBT payments! Learn how you can get twice the dollar value for your SNAP purchase with Produce Perks! As you shop, look for a sign on each vendor’s tent telling you which forms of payment they accept.

Sherman House Master Gardener Plant Sale this Saturday at Farmers Market

Join the Master Gardeners of the Sherman House for a fundraising plant sale at the Lancaster Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to noon May 7. Take advantage of some great plants and help support the works of the Master Gardeners who volunteer at the Sherman House Garden throughout the growing season.

Stay out of the garden when the soils are WET

Keep in mind you will create more problems if you become overanxious and begin working your garden soils when they are too wet. If worked too wet, heavy soil become hard and will not handle well for the entire season. If a handful of the soil can be pressed into a ball, work in the garden should be delayed.

You can begin working in the garden when the moisture content of the soil is such that the soil “shatters” when turned. When moisture conditions are right, soil crumbles freely. Such soil requires a minimum of preparation. Usually raking or harrowing to level the soil is all that is required.

NOW..is a great time to divide your perennials!!

Spring is a great time to divide many of our favorite herbaceous garden perennials. The plants are small, easy to handle and they have the entire growing season to get re-established in your garden. But how do you know how often to divide perennials. The term “perennial” literally means to last or exist for a long time and to be enduring or continually recurring. A perennial plant re-grows year after year from the same root. Some perennial plants are very long-lived like an oak tree which others are short-lived like some of the newer coneflower cultivars.

Dividing perennials or “division” is a form of propagation: you are creating multiple plants from a single plant. Some plants like Heuchera, coral bells, are very easy to divide. The plant crowns are right at the surface of the soil and small plants, called ‘offsets’, develop from the larger main plant. Other plants like Hosta and ornamental grasses have dense roots that require a sharp knife, garden fork, or even an axe to cut apart.

Division also promotes plant health and can rejuvenate a plant. A perennial should be divided when it dies out in the middle (the oldest part) of the plant, produces smaller flowers or leaves, and blooms less. Dividing perennials is also a good idea if plants have become crowded as it increases air and light around plants which can increase blooming as well as reduce disease and insect pests.

The OSU Extension Office Update is compiled by Connie Smith, program assistant and master gardener coordinator with the Ohio State University Extension Office in Fairfield County.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: OSU Extension: Opening day for Lancaster Farmers Market is Saturday