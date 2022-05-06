Friday Night Bandstand returns bigger, better than ever, thanks to community partners

LANCASTER — A downtown Lancaster tradition returns this year, stronger than ever, with performances by more than 20 bands.

The first Friday Night Bandstand event of the year will be May 27, with Bad Influence kicking off the time-honored tradition of music downtown.

Lancaster Parks and Recreation Superintendent Mike Tharp said this year's performances mark a return to pre-coronavirus pandemic practices, with events all the way into September.

The performances will be every Friday night, with occasional Saturday events as well. Tharp said this year's lineup is great, and he's ecstatic there will be a reason for people to stay in Lancaster's downtown throughout the summer.

"The actual bandstand in Lancaster's downtown was built raised in 1976, and Fairfield Federal has been sponsoring the bandstand for about 36 or 37 years, so it's been going on about as long as the bandstand has existed," Tharp said. "And for as long as I've been the parks department superintendent, I've seen the bandstand performances grow each year, but I wanted this season to also have higher quality."

He explained that each season there's about $20,000 spent on booking bands. This year, there will be about $45,000. And while the parks department will contribute around $13,000, the balance is from community and local business partners.

"It really isn't about the money spent, but what that money gets us quality wise. Using that money anywhere else probably wouldn't get it stretched that far. If you look at the length of the bandstand season, the amount and variety of music, and the quality of family-friendly entertainment, all in the city's downtown, I think it's worth every penny," Tharp said. "I love Bandstand, so I'm a bit biased, but I want this to be a destination for citizens, and we're giving them a quality show, not just throwing any old band up there."

This year's lineup includes some local artists, and there are even nights with multiple events. Tharp pointed out most nights start at 7 p.m. and run about two hours. The second event of the year will last until 11 p.m., to accommodate Floyd Live, a Pink Floyd cover band, and their light show.

"We'll even have Saturday performances. I started looking for bands and artists last year in August, and what's really made it possible is the big closure of North Broad Street, between Main and Wheeling streets for much of the summer," Tharp said. "Destination Downtown Lancaster is planning on closing it, just for an extended period, which means we'd have spaces and time to fill, so with the help of our community partners, we're able to expand our lineup with good, quality music."

He added the ability to leave the stage up all summer will save employees a lot of effort from having to set up the stage weekly.

Amanda Everitt, DDL executive director, said the closure was planned with the safety of visitors, residents and city workers in mind. Similar to the "socially distant" tents DDL set up during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be tents and tables throughout the summer.

Tharp said the list of bands will be posted on the parks department website soon, especially because of the community interest.

"Once the new year rolls around, people really start coming up to me and start asking who they can expect to see. And this year, every time I thought I had the list ready, we had more and more added," he said. "We're excited to see this become a destination for Lancaster citizens, and to bring them downtown."

Full schedule

May 27 — Bad Influence

June 3 — Floyd Live with special guests Chris Nash and Kalysta Minton

June 10 — Fleetwood Mac Experience with special guest Nacho Street Band

June 17 — Hillbilly Deluxe with special guest Mitch Kirkpatrick

June 18 — Gypsy Joe's Birthday Party. Abby Miller and Ron McDole

June 24 — Aftermath

June 25 — Barracuda

July 1 — Lancaster Community Band

July 2 — Hotel California

July 8 — Acoustic Super Friends

July 15 — British Invasion

July 16 — Brickhouse

Aug. 5 — The Jack

Aug 12 — Debbie Wright and Friends

Aug. 13 — Lancaster Men's Chorus

Aug. 20 — Brew Fest, Willie Nelson Mandela, Reelin' in the Years

Sept. 3 & 4 — Fairfield County Food Truck Festival (a variety of entertainment on two stages)

