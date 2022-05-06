Conservation Corner: Some oaks are decked with galls

A couple weeks ago I discussed the topic of plant galls and promised to follow up with a more in-depth look at some of the varieties that are specific to oak trees. Several species of oaks seem to be the preferred hosts for a multitude of gall-forming insects to lay their eggs and allow the trees to form the protective covering around their developing larva. In the case of most of the oak galls, the responsible insects are members of the family Cynipidae known commonly, and appropriately, as the Gall-wasp family.

Just like the galls that occur on other types of vegetation, oak galls can come in many physical shapes and colors, and the quantity of galls found on a single tree can vary from just a few, temporary structures that fall off once the wasps’ larva emerge to hundreds of permanent additions to the woody structure of the tree. In most cases, the galls have minimal impact to the health of the host tree, although the physical appearance of affected oaks can be quite startling.

If there is one oak gall that leads to more identification requests than any other, it would have to be the oak apple gall. Oak apple galls often form on the leaves and primarily affect members of the red oak group such as northern red oak, black oak, and scarlet oak and they get their name for their appearance resembling small apples. Within the oak apple galls, there are two main types and can be distinguished by the interior composition. Spongy oak apple galls have insides similar to dense, fleshy apples, while empty oak apple galls’ interiors are filled by a matrix of fibers radiating out from the center “nucleus” where the wasp larva resides. Both varieties will often detach from the leaves during high winds or heavy rains and are often mistaken as some unusual “fruit” by anyone who finds them.

Another gall that forms on leaves of trees in the red oak group is the translucent oak gall. These galls are dainty, pastel spheres that typically appears in shades of salmon and coral with a juicy, fleshy interior. They don’t grow as large as the oak apple gall, and instead reach a final maximum size of about one-half-inch in diameter. If you’re familiar with the moisture-absorbing novelty toy marketed under the trade name Orbeez, translucent oak galls look like someone attached a pink version of this to the underside of the leaf.

One final spherical-shaped gall you might encounter on oak trees is a bullet gall. There are several varieties of bullet galls, but most of them are characterized by their small, rounded shape and an outside appearance that reminds me of the fleshy outer hull of black walnuts. While the wasp larva is still inside, the galls may be varying shades of green and brown, often with tinges of red. Once the adult wasp emerges, most of the galls will shrivel and turn a dark brown and some may detach from the tree.

Unlike the previous two galls, bullet galls form along the woody portion of small twigs and branches and may persist for several years after being vacated. One interesting trait of some bullet galls is their ability to produce a nectar-like substance that attracts wasps, hornets, and ants. One theory behind this is that by having a host of stinging insects crawling around the galls lapping up the sugary substance will deter any potential predators or parasites from attempting to eat the larva inside the gall. The two oaks most affected by bullet galls are bur oak and swamp white oak.

The last gall is one that lacks any charming qualities, and many who find it growing on their oaks are repulsed by it. The horned oak gall develops in an irregular, globular shape along the stems of the tree and seems to prefer the area near where a branch forks. Unlike the others mentioned above, these galls can have multiple wasp larva inside and can take several years to fully mature. Their name comes from the final stage of larval development when horn-like projections erupt from the gall’s surface to allow adult wasps to emerge. Once the cycle is complete, these knobby masses of woody material persist as permanent additions to the tree’s appearance and have led to me receiving many phone calls from concerned oak tree owners due to the extreme level of infestation some trees can encumber. Pin oaks and shingle oaks are the most common hosts for horned oak galls in central Ohio, and an affected tree is easy to spot this time of year before the leaves serve as summer camouflage.

In nearly all gall cases, damage to oak trees is minimal and shouldn’t cause much long-term damage, but if you notice unusual growth on one of your oaks, I am always happy to take a look.

Tommy Springer is the wildlife and education specialist for the Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District. He can be reached at 740-653-8154 or at Tommy.Springer@fairfieldswcd.org

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Conservation Corner: Some oaks are decked with galls