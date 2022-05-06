ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Parkway Diner, a local favorite for decades, is back on track after a two-year hiatus

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

SOUTH BURLINGTON – An old favorite — truly old in the restaurant world, like almost 75 years old — has returned after closing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic .

What is the place?

Breakfast and lunch crowds have come to the Parkway Diner on Williston Road since 1950, with the exception of the past two years. Previous owner Corey Gottfried shut the diner down as all restaurants closed temporarily in Vermont when the pandemic arrived in mid-March 2020. Unlike most other eateries, however, the Parkway Diner didn’t reopen until last month, April 18, when new manager Brian Lewis started welcoming customers again.

The décor of the Parkway Diner is instantly familiar to anyone who set foot in the space more than two years ago. The rail-car-style design remains, and the red-vinyl upholstered stools and booths and worn Formica countertop look as comfortable as the comfort food on the menu feels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Asb79_0fUr8mRq00

Pancakes, waffles, steak and eggs, a couple of hash plates and a variety of omelets and egg Benedicts make for classic diner breakfasts. The lunch menu includes diner staples such as burgers, BLTs and a house salad.

Regular customers, though, will notice changes — some subtle, some more obvious. Items such as the full English breakfast and a lunchtime barbacoa-beef wrap, are less typical of a diner nearing three-quarters of a century in age.

The biggest change, though? The Parkway Diner now has a “boozy drinks” menu that includes draft beer as well as mimosas, Irish coffee and a grapefruit juice, tequila, lime and soda water concoction known as the Parkway paloma.

More: These 8 Vermont restaurants started as food trucks: Here's what's in store for 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3h7n_0fUr8mRq00

What’s the story behind it?

Lewis, who lives in Fayston, had never been a customer at the Parkway Diner before he agreed to run it.

“But I do love diners,” said Lewis, who has fond memories of eating in his youth at century-old Zip’s Diner in Dayville, Connecticut. (“New England’s finest dining car,” according to Zip’s website.) He loves the old-time vibe of diners, the approachable menu and especially, he said, the clientele.

“All types of people come,” Lewis said as he sat at the Parkway Diner counter last week. “It’s not an exclusive place.”

After opening Toast & Eggs in Waitsfield in 2018, Lewis added The Filling Station in Middlesex last year. He also operates the seasonal Summer Shack across U.S. 2 from The Filling Station at the Camp Meade events space .

Lewis sold Toast & Eggs in November to the Waitsfield eatery’s front-of-house manager, Malcolm Piper, with the idea of pursuing another restaurant opportunity. He looked at several possibilities of varying sizes, but the ongoing restaurant-worker shortage made him go smaller than he might have.

“This was the perfect fit,” Lewis said of the diner that can seat 48 customers inside. (Lewis is adding an outdoor patio as well.) “It’s the right size, and the fact that it’s a diner made me want to do it.” He runs the eatery on behalf of the current owners, Overlake Properties.

Restaurant roundup: New restaurants, breweries, coffee shops that have opened in Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ijEj_0fUr8mRq00

Lewis isn’t worried about luring customers back to the Parkway Diner after two years off. He believes there is pent-up demand for a full-scale breakfast spot in South Burlington. He said newcomers are visiting, as are longtime customers telling stories of eating at the Parkway Diner in childhood or working there as teens.

He’s heard some questions from people wondering where certain items taken off the menu have gone. Lewis said he has always stuck to his guns, and Toast & Eggs in particular was “wildly successful,” so he’s trusting his instincts.

“We’re not the same people” who previously ran the Parkway Diner, he said. “We are going to do things the way we think is best.”

Other than re-staining the wood on the booths and reupholstering the seats, Lewis is doing very little to alter the look of the classic diner car.

“You don’t want to change it,” he said. “This is what makes it feel the way it does.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDlRG_0fUr8mRq00

Parkway Diner Hours and location

Parkway Diner , 1696 Williston Road, South Burlington. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. (802) 540-9222, www.parkwaydinervt.com

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Parkway Diner, a local favorite for decades, is back on track after a two-year hiatus

