Projecting how Patoka Lake Athletic Conference baseball teams will fare in sectional play

An exciting time of the year is upon us. On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) launched the run to the postseason for baseball teams around the state by announcing the sectional draws for the 2022 IHSAA Baseball State Tournament.

With the release of sectional draws, our local small schools now know what they'll have to do to bring home a championship. Mitchell, Orleans, Paoli and Springs Valley should all have a chance to pick up at least one win and possibly advance even further.

Mitchell, Paoli to face challenging field in Sectional 47

A lot of attention should be paid to Mitchell during sectional week, as that group of teams should create some interesting games. The host Bluejackets received quite the favor from the draw as not only did they get a first-round bye, automatically advancing to the semifinal round, they also avoided having the play defending champion Linton until a potential title-game matchup.

In the semifinal, Mitchell will have to play Eastern Greene. The Thunderbirds were ranked 10th in Class 2A in the most recent Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, but the Bluejackets took them down 10-0 just a couple of weeks ago.

On the opposite bracket sits Linton and South Knox, who will play in the sectional opener, and North Knox and Paoli, who will play in the second first-round game.

The only team in the sectional that was sub-.500 when the draw was announced was Paoli, which stood at 2-8. Each of North Knox, Eastern Greene and Linton were exactly .500 for the season and South Knox was 10-4 with an intact candidacy for a Blue Chip Conference championship.

Orleans gets favorable draw in Sectional 61

Though the Bulldogs didn't get a bye for sectional play at Lanesville, they did get a winnable opening game. In the first round of sectional play, Orleans will be faced with Christian Academy, a team that's struggled to this point in the season. Recently, the Warriors have lost to Shawe Memorial, South Central (Elizabeth), Charlestown and Borden by a combined score of 80-3.

The draw was also favorable to Orleans in that if the Bulldogs do get past Christian Academy, they won't have to face defending champion Borden. Orleans would face the host, Lanesville, in a potential semifinal matchup. The Eagles had yet to win a game when the draws were announced.

On the other side of the bracket, Class 1A No. 3 Borden will take on South Central (Elizabeth).

Title game berth likely for Springs Valley in Sectional 64

Of every team in the area, it might've been Springs Valley that got the kindest draw. Not only did the Blackhawks got a first-round bye, they also got a semifinal matchup with Cannelton. The Bulldogs have been run-ruled by West Washington, Dugger and Perry Central over the last month and will play the Blackhawks on May 12. The Bulldogs will also host this sectional.

Springs Valley's prime competitors, Tecumseh and Northeast Dubois, will play each other in the first round on the other side of the bracket, meaning one of them will be gone before the semis even begin when that matchup could've possibly been for the championship. The winner of that game will play Wood Memorial in the semifinal. The Blackhawks beat the Trojans 11-0 on Monday evening.

Tecumseh and Northeast Dubois' records may look a bit underwhelming, but they each play challenging schedules. They've each regularly squared off with bigger schools and even when they do stay within Class 1A they've played the best of the best.

The Braves hold an impressive win over Class 1A No. 6 North Daviess and beat Class 1A No. 3 Borden 7-0. The Jeeps recently traveled to Mitchell and beat the Bluejackets 8-2, just a few weeks after the Bluejackets beat Springs Valley 12-2.

Schedules for sectional tournaments will be announced as the week goes on.

