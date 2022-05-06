ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Natick RMV reopens Monday

By Abby Patkin, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago

NATICK — Closed for more than two years due to the pandemic, Natick's Registry of Motor Vehicles office on the Massachusetts Turnpike will reopen to drivers on Monday.

Located at the eastbound service center on the Natick stretch of the Pike, the office will offer certain driver's license and identification services and limited motor vehicle registration transactions, the RMV announced.

The location, which opened in 2009, temporarily shut its doors on March 13, 2020 due to COVID-19, an RMV spokesperson confirmed. Hours for the newly reopened office are 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Wkqd_0fUr8bjr00

“We are pleased to reopen the Natick Service Center to provide customers in the MetroWest region of the Commonwealth a convenient location to conduct certain required in-person licensing credential and motor vehicle registration transactions,” Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said in a statement.

From 2015:Safe stolen from Natick RMV contained records of more than 100 drivers

While drivers can renew their license, pick up a duplicate of their registration or snag an E-ZPass transponder at the reopened office, the RMV does not process new and out-of-state registration transfers, offer road tests or learner's permit tests, or hold suspension-related hearings in Natick.

Drivers can visit Mass.Gov/RMV to see which RMV locations offer various services and learn more about required documentation to prepare ahead of time.

If planning a trip to the Natick service center, be sure to bring a credit or debit card, or a checkbook — the location does not accept cash, according to the RMV.

Abby Patkin is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. Follow Abby on Twitter @AMPatkin. She can be reached at apatkin@wickedlocal.com.

The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

