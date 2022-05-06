Marlborough City Council rescinds prior approval of mayor's ARPA fund plan

MARLBOROUGH — The City Council has voted to rescind a previously approved proposal from Mayor Arthur Vigeant to spend nearly $12 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds.

The council voted 7-2 in favor of rescinding the previously-granted request that Vigeant made about spending $11.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The council agreed on Dec. 20 to approve the mayor’s request; however, recent updated guidance from the state increased the available options municipalities have for the funds, which led to the City Council wanting to reconsider how the money would be appropriated.

City Councilor Samantha Perlman said during an April 25 council meeting that the council should get a chance to review and discuss potential uses of the ARPA funding, now that it has clearer guidelines on how it can be utilized.

“The rules have kind of shifted, and we have more guidance, and I think given how transformational this $11 million is for the city of Marlborough, it’s really important that the council has this opportunity to review it," Perlman said. "These federal funds are really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I want to make sure that we have a say in where that goes.”

In December, Vigeant proposed in a letter to the council that a majority of the city's funding be spent on a water and sewer project. However, when new guidelines came out, the mayor outlined a new spending plan. That revised plan also includes paying for a new fire engine, improvements to City Hall and a walking trail around Lake Williams.

City Councilor Kathleen Robey said she hopes the mayor will be open to going through the new options for the ARPA funding and collaborating with the council.

“I think with the information that has been put into this order, we need to rethink how this money is going to be spent,” she said. “Hopefully, the mayor agrees with us and will send down a new order going through the list that he sent, going over some of the transfer information. We can take a look at the recommendations, think about what he would like to spend it on, what we would like to spend it on, and hear from our constituents and see what they think we should spend it on.”

John Irish and Laura Wagner were the two councilors who voted against rescinding the previous approval. Irish said he doesn’t think rescinding the funds would be a productive use of time, and that the council already indicated that it trusted Vigeant’s office to spend the money in an appropriate manner.

“I just question how productive it will be to rescind these funds,” Irish said. “We are constantly advocating with the mayor and his wonderful team in the city of Marlborough. I question how productive it is going to be to send these funds back?”

In a statement, Vigeant stated he was disappointed with the council's vote.

"I was disappointed to say the least," he said. "I’ve put a hold on all capital projects that have no signed contracts pending the review of where they are in the process. We have substantial street and infrastructure projects in the City that need to move forward, but because I can’t rely on the definitive vote of the Council, I’m moving cautiously."