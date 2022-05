The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delaware County has continued to increase in the past two weeks and is still considered very high, according to The New York Times. Last week, there was an average of 119 new daily cases reported in the county, which is a 69 percent increase compared to the two weeks prior. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 1 in 6 residents have been infected by COVID-19, totaling 112,267 reported cases.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO