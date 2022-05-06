ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who would be Dutchess County Executive if Marc Molinaro is elected to Congress?

By Saba Ali, Poughkeepsie Journal
You may not know William F.X. O'Neil.

He’s worked behind the curtain of Dutchess County government since 2005, playing a role in guiding many of the county’s largest initiatives. Before that, he was a businessman.

He’s also said to be a good golfer.

And, as early as this summer, O’Neil may be the person leading Dutchess County. For how long may depend on the timing of the special Congressional election for District 19.

As deputy county executive, under the county's charter, O’Neil would take over if Marc Molinaro wins that congressional seat and resigns as county executive.

"When Marc is elected to Congress, I would be honored to succeed him as outlined in the Dutchess County Charter and continue to carry out this ongoing work for the benefit of all those who live, work and play in Dutchess County,” O'Neil said in an emailed statement.

Politics: Rep. Antonio Delgado named NY lieutenant governor. What's next for Hochul, 19th district?

State of County: Dutchess seeks to invest in people, programs; What to know about county's plans

ARP: Dutchess to pay for stadium upgrades as costs soar, despite shifting ARP funds to housing

That’s been the notion throughout Molinaro’s campaign, in which he was to be the Republican challenger to two-term incumbent Democrat Antonio Delgado. Had Molinaro beaten Delgado in November’s general election, O’Neil would have served as county executive through 2023, the remainder of Molinaro’s term.

However, that timeline may be bumped up, after Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced Delgado would become her lieutenant governor, after weeks of navigating the arrest and resignation of her previous second-in-command Brian Benjamin.

Following Delgado’s formal resignation from congress, the governor would call for a special election for the 19th District. And, if Molinaro vacates his position before Aug. 8, it’s possible the remainder of his term in 2023 as county executive may go on the ballot this November, under state election law, though neither party believes that to be a likely outcome.

While the county executives makes decisions and sets policies, the deputy executive works on implementing those decisions. His role is more operational than public, though O’Neil since becoming the county’s first deputy executive in 2012 has been a part of many initiatives.

"It's Marcus' vision in terms of what happens in county government. But like in any elected official or leadership or even business, the person in front needs good people behind them," said Michael McCormack, Dutchess County's GOP chairperson.

Could there be a special election?

While county government and Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight each say the deputy county executive would assume the position for the remainder of Molinaro's term, the county's charter and the state Board of Elections calendar each discuss timeframes for electing a replacement.

The county's charter states the "acting county executive" would hold the office until "the commencement of the calendar year next following the first annual election held not less than 60 days after the occurrence of such vacancy, at which annual election a County Executive shall be elected from the County at large for the balance of the unexpired term."

The state elections calendar states "A vacancy occurring three months before a general election in any year in any office are authorized to be filled at a general election."

For the county executive seat to be on the ballot this November, Molinaro would have to resign before Aug. 8. Otherwise, O'Neil would continue to serve through next year's regular

"We still do not know when the special election will take place. That will be key in whether or not the position would appear on the ballot," said Dutchess' Democratic Elections Commissioner Hannah Black.

Who is O'Neil?

O'Neil was the assistant to former County Executive William R. Steinhaus, Molinaro's predecessor. He joined Molinaro's administration as chief of staff and then became the deputy county executive when the position was created in 2012.

Before joining the public sector, O'Neil was a senior executive in the healthcare software industry. He was a senior vice president of sales for Baxter Healthcare, chief operating officer for MPower and president of a FISERV subsidiary, according to a press release from when he was appointed to the deputy role.

If he were to step into the role of county executive, O'Neil hopes to continue working on Molinaro's vision for the county. His focus would be on issues such as the emergency housing facility proposed and youth center in the City of Poughkeepsie, improving the parks system, addressing housing and the criminal justice system. He commented through an emailed statement with the county declining the request for an interview.

"Marc is our county executive and he recently laid out many of the objectives and initiatives ahead for Dutchess County government in his recent State of the County address," O'Neil said  "We are both focused on achieving those objectives."

What will happen in the 19th?

No democrats have yet announced candidacy to run against Molinaro in the congressional race, though two names rumored have not rejected the possibility.

On Tuesday, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan responded to those rumors in a Twitter thread, in which he said Delgado leaves "very big shoes to fill" and said he is "now seriously considering how best to continue serving my community and constituents."

In response to an inquiry Wednesday, State Sen. Michelle Hinchey's director of communications said she "is focused on where she can make the biggest impact for our community and is considering all options in order to continue fighting for upstate residents – whether that’s in Washington or Albany."

Hinchey, who represents the 46th Senate District, which stretches from Ulster to Schenectady, is the daughter of the late Congressman Maurice Hinchey.

Saba Ali: Sali1@poughkeepsiejournal.com: 845-451-4518: @MsSabaAli.

