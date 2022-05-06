ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staatsburg, NY

Bard historian Sean McMeekin to speak on Russia-Ukraine war in Staatsburg

By David McKay Wilson, Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago

Steeped in the realities of Ukraine’s history of shared national trauma, Bard College history professor Sean McMeekin will bring his analysis of the nation’s past and current struggle to St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Staatsburg Wednesday, May 11.

McMeekin, who has taught at Bard for eight years, will speak on “Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: Roots of a Historical Tragedy," at 7 p.m.

“There’s the ancient history back to mediaeval times, 20th century events, and what came after the Cold War,” said McMeekin. “It all plays into two very incompatible narratives: Ukraine’s nationalist claims, and Putin denying that Ukraine was a separate country, and is a wayward buffer state that has to be punished."

Putin's War: Vassar professor talks on Ukraine war

Fiddler: How Fiddler On The Roof has come to life in high schools during Ukraine war

Lessons: Teaching about the war in Dutchess County classrooms

McMeekin, the Francis Flournoy Professor of European History at Bard, has written eight books on East European history, including his controversial 2021 book, "Stalin’s War: A New History of World War II," in which he argues it was Soviet Union Premier Joseph Stalin, and not Germany’s Adolf Hitler, who was the animating figure in that calamitous struggle.

The event, which will be moderated by USA TODAY Network Hudson Valley columnist David McKay Wilson, will feature Ukrainian song, performed by jazz singer Kathleen Landis, a Staatsburgh resident. Attendees can gather in the church’s Community Room after the talk for coffee and cookies provided by the St. Margaret’s Food Ministry.

McMeekin said prospects for a peaceful resolution of the conflict do not appear on the near horizon. He said progress has been made on issues such as NATO membership for Ukraine, which is appears highly unlikely. But issues still loom large over control of Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk. The ground battle is raging in Donbas this week, with intense shelling by Russia as Ukraine refuses unwilling to give up in sovereign territory in exchange for peace.

The battle over the port city of Mariupol slogs on, as well.

“The war is getting more brutal,” he said. "It’s a terrible story.”

At least 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the fighting, with more than 5 million relocating in other countries. To put that into perspective, there are 11 million people in the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

“With the deepest sympathy and empathy, I’ll provide a historical perspective, and some ideas of what might allow us to dig out of the morass,” said McMeekin.

The historic church is at the corner of Old Post Road and East Elm Avenue.

Follow Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson on Facebook or Twitter @davidmckaywils1. He has written about Hudson Valley public affairs since 1986. Check out his latest columns at lohud.com

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Bard historian Sean McMeekin to speak on Russia-Ukraine war in Staatsburg

IN THIS ARTICLE
