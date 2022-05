WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police drug investigation has resulted in four arrests and the recovery of a firearm and narcotics. Authorities state that on April 26 at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop in the area of the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to an ongoing drug investigation. The vehicle, which was being operated by 35-year-old Chaka Maddrey, fled from police. Officers conducting an area canvass took Maddrey into custody without incident a short time later as he was walking away from the vehicle in the 800 block of Lombard Street.

