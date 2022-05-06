In effort to get classmates involved, Elgin students launched "Comet Cast" broadcast

After four Elgin High School students took a Career Connections course with teacher Eric Robinson last year, they wanted to find a way to get their classmates more involved in the happenings throughout the school.

Geared toward group problem solving and finding solutions to real-world problems, Robinson watched as his students put what they learned in his class to the test as they looked for ways to get their peers involved.

What started as putting up flyers around the school for sports and other extracurriculars soon became an activities fair and then they came up with the idea of creating "hype videos" for the different groups and teams.

It was here that the "Comet Cast" news broadcast was born.

Launched as a class for the first time this year, the group of student journalists, primarily consisting of Elgin juniors, have been working to cover events throughout the school, ask their peers questions about pop culture and even hold a weather segment for their classmates. These productions are then shown throughout the school during the 5th period study hall.

As they started their work for the day Tuesday, Robinson called out to his students, “Okay, storyboard: what do we have?” to which they started listing off ideas.

Some of the students who helped launch the class with Robinson might even be interested in pursuing journalism in college and beyond, but they said they couldn't say for sure yet.

One such student who helped start the course, Kendal Akers, runs a segment on the broadcast, "Kendal in the Halls," where she travels around the school building and to interview her peers from topics ranging from prom to Kim Kardashian.

"Sydney (Shawver), I, Alissa (Tackett) and Luke (McPherson), we had a class with him last year, and we wanted to get students engaged more, so this was like the product of that,” Akers said.

Another of the original four, Sydney Shawver, said one of her favorite parts of the class is a segment they call "MTV Cribs," styled after the popular show from the early 2000s.

“We do videos of us, like, going into our teachers’ classrooms and they show us around their classroom and they just talk about what they do," Shawver said.

The group has garnered success with its broadcasts, including their recent “Prom Special” which has been a school-wide favorite after the class interviewed the Prom Court to share with the rest of the school.

“I like all of our broadcasts, like, I think that they’re interesting,” Shawver said.

Other favorites among the Comet Cast staff included their Valentine's Day Special and their very first episode where they introduced themselves to the Elgin community.

Robinson, who is concluding his third year teaching at Elgin, explained that each episode is different, and the growth and development of the students was shown as the year progressed.

“They know what’s popular, and they know what students that age are looking to consume as far as media goes, and so they want to make it as popular as they can for all students so that everybody can connect to it. So it’s been very cool working with them. They’re very creative. They know what they’re doing,” he said.

The class has already had opportunities to grow outside the classroom in the first year since launching. The students visited Nationwide Arena in Columbus to experience the behind-the-scenes technical work behind a Columbus Blue Jackets game. They have also welcomed guest speakers, including Paul James from iHeartRadio and Andrew Carter from the Star.

Looking to next year, the students are interested in turning the group into an entrepreneurial venture, brainstorming "products" students and staff might want, including T-shirts or keychains. Content-wise, they are interested in adding new segments and have considered starting a podcast.

“I’ve had a few of them express interest in growing in the field, which wasn’t their initial plan. It kind of is exciting to know that I’ve made that kind of a difference on individuals. It’s a very rewarding thing, and when you talk to them, you feel that what you do really matters,” Robinson said.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: In effort to get classmates involved, Elgin students launched "Comet Cast" broadcast