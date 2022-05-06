Muscato wins 6th Wally's Pub USBC Master's title at Roseland

Canandaigua USBC Hall of Famer Ken Muscato won the Wally’s Pub Canandaigua USBC Masters Tournament on May 1 with a 204-180 victory over Kurt Brockman in the finals.

The win for Muscato makes him a 6-time champion of this event having won this event in 1998, 2001, 2007, 2008, and 2014.

Muscato was the No. 1 seed heading into the finals so he needed to win one match to claim the title.

Brockman nearly ran the ladder being the No. 4 seed heading into the stepladder finals. He won two matches winning against No. 3 seed Brandon Martin 226-200 and then Brockman sent No. 2 seed Dan Vick home, winning 211-195 to setup the finals with Muscato.

The championship match saw the two bowlers stay even as strikes were at a premium. Brockman's largest lead of the match was 18 pins in the seventh frame.

A 4-10 split by Brockman in the eighth frame opened the door for Muscato to stay in the match and to pull ahead. Muscato went spare-strike in the eighth and ninth frame to stay in the match.

Brockman stepped up for his ninth frame and left a 2-4-5 spare, where he chopped the 2-4 off the five. A strike and a spare in the 10th frame left Brockman at 180 so Muscato needed a spare and seven pins to win the title.

Muscato’s shot in the 10th was perfect, securing the win. He finished with all three strikes winning, 204-180.

Muscato took home $1,000 for the win and a championship plaque, which will be awarded at the Canandaigua USBC Annual Meeting on May 18 at the Elks Club in Canandaigua. Kurt Brockman won $500 for his second-place finish.

“I want to thank Justin Wyman for the birthday present in drilling me the ball I used all weekend for the win,” said Muscato.

The inaugural Classified Division Tournament was also contested, where bowlers with a 199 average and under competed.

Rick Spaulding won the tournament, defeating Kim Moyer in the finals by a score of 193-158. Spaulding won $225 for first and Moyer took home $100 for second place.

Wally's Pub USBC Association Masters Results

1. Ken Muscato (204 total 1 game), $1,000

2. Kurt Brockman (617, 3 games), $500

3. Dan Vick (195, 1 game), $250

4. Brandon Martin (200, 1 game), $125