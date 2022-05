The Mets are doing it, and then some. When you have a winter like they did – hiring one of the biggest managerial names around, acquiring a living legend ace in Max Scherzer, trading for an above-average starter in Chris Bassitt, and adding a third of the lineup via free agency – you expect to see immediate results, and they have. Even without Jacob deGrom, the Mets are 10 games over .500. They’re in first place. They’re meeting – exceeding – expectations.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO