Woman killed in early-morning shooting near Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot to death overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side, according to first responders. Cleveland...www.cleveland19.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot to death overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side, according to first responders. Cleveland...www.cleveland19.com
That’s so unfortunate. RIP Tara. I hope they catch who did this. Condolences to the family.
I just have one question what was she doing out at 3:30 in the morning? after 10:00 p.m. I turn into a pumpkin until 5:00 a.m. when I get up for work lol This is a very sad situation and unfortunately is not the only one. My prayers go out to the family
Comments / 37