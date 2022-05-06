ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in early-morning shooting near Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood

By Chris Anderson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot to death overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side, according to first responders. Cleveland...

Guest
3d ago

That’s so unfortunate. RIP Tara. I hope they catch who did this. Condolences to the family.

Mike Pocse
3d ago

I just have one question what was she doing out at 3:30 in the morning? after 10:00 p.m. I turn into a pumpkin until 5:00 a.m. when I get up for work lol This is a very sad situation and unfortunately is not the only one. My prayers go out to the family

