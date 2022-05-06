ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Truck Driver Hauling Load of Logs Crashes into Other Logs After Reportedly Going into a Sneezing Fit

By Matt James
 4 days ago
According to WMTW News 8, emergency crews responded to a crash in the northern Maine town of Masardis on Thursday morning after reports of a crash involving a fully-loaded 18-wheeler hauling logs. When crews got to the scene they found that the log truck, driven by Michael Carmichael, had...

