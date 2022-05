If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. Now, when you pass the cabin, you will see “Keep Out” signs with a chainlink fence surrounding the cabin called Brentvale. The Brentwood Historic Commission shared via social media that the cabin will be disassembled.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO